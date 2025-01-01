Business Oregon Awards $1.5M in Matching Grants to Support Small Biz



Business Oregon Awards $1.5 Million in Matching Grants to Support Small Business Growth

By Business Oregon,

More than $1.5 million was awarded in matching funds to 20 businesses who received an eligible federal grant.

Business Oregon and the Oregon Innovation Council (Oregon InC) are thrilled to announce the 20 recipients of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR)/Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Matching Grant awards. The SBIR and STTR grant programs are federal programs designed to stimulate technological innovation and provide opportunities for small businesses to conduct research and development with commercialization potential. The programs help small businesses enhance their innovative technology and bring their products to market. This funding round resulted in

$1,599,185 awarded to 20 companies, highlighting the strong research and development landscape in Oregon.

The SBIR/STTR Matching Grant program complements and leverages the federal program, helping companies convert their research into company growth and new jobs. The 20 businesses awarded matching grants were able to leverage $20,191,904 in federal funding through the SBIR/STTR Matching Grant program. Grant funds can be applied to expenses that help a company stay and grow in Oregon, such as specialty testing equipment, intellectual property protection, marketing support, and more. The Matching Grants also better position companies for future fundraising and growth after the federal grants are complete, creating high-quality, high-wage jobs in our state.

A list of the businesses awarded 2024 SBIR/STTR Matching Grants is below.

AscendArc (Portland) to translate satellite payload technology into a manufacturable design.

Birch Biosciences (Portland) to develop enzyme technology to enable circular PET plastic recycling.
Canopii (Silverton) for commercial scaling of fully automated greenhouse

Espiku (Bend) to develop a modular, portable, and cost-effective lithium extraction
Ether Form (McMinnville) for enhanced capabilities for radio frequency environment simulation technology.

Finnegan the Dragon (Hillsboro) to develop a learning and mobile gaming system to improve children's early speech, language, and literacy development.
FluxMagic (Portland) to develop magnetic gears to improve cost and efficiency of ocean generators.

Madorra (Portland) to develop a therapeutic ultrasound device to treat vaginal atrophy and dryness.
Penderia Technologies (Eugene) to develop implantable wireless and wearable sensors for surgical site monitoring to inform rehabilitation.

Provenance Chain Network (Portland) to develop platform for provenance tracking of microelectronic components across supply chains in the semiconductor
Siloam Vision (Portland) to develop laser-based, AI-enabled, retinal imaging system to reduce preventable blindness.

Skip Technology (Portland) for prototype development of liquid membrane flow battery for large-scale electrical storage.
Solid Carbon (McMinnville) for development of waste biomass aggregate that sequesters carbon for use in concrete.

Teo Therapeutics (Hillsboro) to develop shell-free quail egg hardware kit for use in drug testing.
Therafluor (Portland) to develop instruments to aid in the detection, visualization, and treatment of cancers in companion animals.

ThermoCap Laboratories (Portland) to develop novel calorimetric instrument to aid in early-stage drug discovery and development.
Trace Bioscience (Beaverton) to develop nerve visualization tools for fluorescence-guided surgery applications.

Vivifi Medical (Portland) for development of a medical device targeting the root cause of prostate growth.
Willamette Technical Fabricators (Portland) for specialty testing and production equipment in the fabrication of floating offshore wind platforms.

More information on Business Oregon's SBIR/STTR Matching Grant program can be found at www.oregon.gov/biz.