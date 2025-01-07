BOLI welcomes Governor’s budget



Governor’s Recommended Budget Released, Provides Strong Start for BOLI’s Critical Needs

By Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries

Press Release,

[Portland, OR] — Yesterday, the Governor’s Recommended Budget (GRB) for the 2025-2027 biennium was released, allocating $83.6 million in total funding and 230 positions to the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI). This funding represents meaningful progress toward addressing the agency’s long-standing challenges and aligns with many of the priorities outlined in BOLI’s Agency Requested Budget (ARB).

“The Governor’s Recommended Budget provides a strong underpinning to address BOLI’s critical backlog and enforcement challenges,” said Commissioner Stephenson. “This is a vital first step to ensuring that Oregonians rights aren’t just words on a page.”

The GRB recognizes the immense challenges faced by the agency, including skyrocketing case volumes—a 208% increase in complaints in the Wage and Hour Division alone since 2020—and the systemic underfunding that has hampered BOLI’s capacity to enforce employment laws and protect Oregonians. Fully funding BOLI benefits everyone in Oregon by creating fairer workplaces and leveling the playing field for businesses that follow the law. Without adequate resources, bad actors gain a competitive advantage, and workers, especially the most vulnerable, are left without recourse. While encouraged by the GRB, BOLI is eager to work with the legislature to secure funding for the full Agency Requested Budget.

BOLI remains committed to working closely with the legislature to ensure that the final budget fully reflects the urgency of the challenges at hand. “Every investment in this agency is an investment in fairness for Oregon’s workers, families, and businesses,” added Commissioner.