Oregon’s Declining Competitiveness – Another View

If you want to know why Oregon’s economic competitiveness has slipped so dramatically, consider this graph. It shows Oregon’s ranking against other states since 2010 in three of the categories that inform CNBC’s annual America’s Top States for Business ranking. The blue line in the middle of the graph represents the mid-tier ranking of 25th – mediocrity.

These categories echo those under which the Oregon Competitiveness Agenda’s proposals (above item) are arranged.

As recently as 2012, Oregon ranked among the top half of all states in two of these measures, business friendliness and cost of doing business. You can see what’s happened since.

CNBC considers 10 categories in determining its overall ranking. In some of these, Oregon performs very well, including quality of life (6th in 2024) and technology and innovation (9th in 2024). Without these, Oregon’s overall ranking would be even lower than it is this year, 28th.

Oregon needs a thriving private sector to produce jobs, tax revenue and prosperity. Conditions that make it hard for the private sector to thrive include high costs of living and doing business and an unwelcoming environment for employers.