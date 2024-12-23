Gen Z state they are underpaid



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Nine of every 10 Gen Z workers say they’re underpaid, and one in five say they need more than $100,000 to survive, according to azbigmedia.com. A ResumeTemplates.com September survey of 18- to 27-year-olds working full time without children showed 87 percent feel underpaid and 60 percent say they can’t afford basic needs on their current salaries, despite spending $500 or more each month on nonessentials. The survey showed the majority earned under $60,000 a year with 33 percent making less than half that. Seventeen percent earned between $60,000 and $80,000 annually, 7 percent between $80,000 and $100,000, and 6 percent more than $100,000 a year. All of the 13 percent who believed they receive a fair wage earned less than $30,000 a year.

Education levels varied, with 44 percent graduating from high school, 10 percent with an associate’s degree, 33 percent with a four-year degree, and 12 percent with a graduate degree. Only 1 percent never completed high school.