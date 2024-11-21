NFIB applauds Gov. Shapiro’s PA permit fast track program



The executive order creates new program aimed to improve permitting process

By NFIB,

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Nov. 20, 2024) – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), Pennsylvania’s leading small business advocacy organization, applauds Gov. Shapiro for signing Executive Order 2024-04, which creates the Pennsylvania Permit Fast Track Program aimed to streamline the Commonwealth’s permitting process.

“NFIB commends Governor Shapiro for following through on this campaign promise,” said Greg Moreland, NFIB Pennsylvania State Director. “For years, the Commonwealth has lost business to other states due to our broken permitting system. This Executive Order is welcome recognition that the Commonwealth can do better when dealing with the private sector. When permits are stalled, the Commonwealth and small businesses lose money. This is a welcome, innovative, change.”