Ex-Bend microbrew company sentenced for mail and wire fraud

(11/5/24) — The former owner of a Bend, Oregon-based microbrewery equipment company was sentenced to federal prison today for defrauding nearly two dozen customers out of more than $880,000.

Matthew Mulder, 52, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $887,116 in restitution to his victims.

Mulder used his company, We Can Brewing Systems, LLC, which he co-founded in 2014, to solicit payments for custom-built microbrewery systems, keg washers, and other industrial brewing products. Beginning in at least January 2017 and continuing through June 2018, Mulder solicited and accepted orders for equipment he knew his company was not capable of fulfilling. When customers asked for updates on their orders, Mulder falsely stated that they were on schedule or nearing completion.

At the same time, Mulder would entice customers to make additional payments by sending emails and text messages that included photos of nearly-completed orders prepared for other customers. He would then send the customers fake invoices for shipping costs, which they would pay. Many customers received nothing from Mulder following those final shipping payments.

During the fraud, Mulder solicited and accepted new customer contracts requiring large down payments that he would in-turn use for personal expenses, to pay off loans, and to pay suppliers. In total, Mulder knowingly and intentionally defrauded 23 customers out of more than $880,000.

On February 19, 2020, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned a seven-count indictment charging Mulder with wire and mail fraud. He pleaded guilty to all counts on April 3, 2024.

This case was investigated by the FBI and Bend Police Department. It was prosecuted by Gavin W. Bruce, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.