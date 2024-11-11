Epic Aircraft E1000 GX Voted Coolest Thing Made in Oregon



By Oregon Business & Industry,

Voters have spoken: Nothing made in Oregon in 2024 is cooler than Epic Aircraft’s E1000 GX, a carbon fiber turboprop that achieves jet-like performance without jet-like fuel consumption.

The winner of OBI’s second annual Coolest Thing Made in Oregon contest was revealed at the conclusion of Wednesday’s Vision Oregon Event. The E1000 GX topped Leatherman’s iconic multitool to succeed last year’s winner, Freres Engineered Wood’s Mass Ply Panels, as Oregon’s king of manufacturing cool.

“Congratulations to Epic Aircraft, Leatherman and the rest of this year’s finalists,” said OBI President and CEO Angela Wilhelms. “Oregon’s manufacturers operate in a state that isn’t always friendly to businesses, and their ability to create inspiring products like these is a testament to their creativity and determination.”

Presented in partnership with Here is Oregon, this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Oregon contest began in May. For three months, Oregonians nominated more than 100 Oregon-made products. An expert panel then chose 16 finalists, and in September Oregonians began to vote in a bracket-style contest that steadily narrowed the field until only one product remained standing. Or in this case flying.

October is national Manufacturing Month, and the announcement of the Coolest Thing Made in Oregon winner is the culmination of a multi-week celebration of Oregon manufacturers. On Oct. 4, the OBI Research and Education Foundation released a report on the condition of Oregon’s powerful manufacturing sector. And from Oct. 7-9, the third annual Manufacturing and Innovation Roadshow toured a dozen manufacturers in the northwest corner of the state.

Oregon manufacturers employ 204,000 Oregonians and contribute $36.3 billion to Oregon’s economy. The median income of manufacturing workers exceeds those of workers in all other industries by 17%.