Airline cuts to Portland airport



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Portland is among 18 cities where Southwest Airlines Co. plans to cut its workforce, offering voluntary separations and extended leave packages to employees. This comes as Portland air travel and conference attendance has not fully recovered from the pandemic like most other major American cities. This comes as Portland has just showcased their two billion renovation of the Portland airport.

Among workers affected by the layoffs and leave offers are ramp and operations agents, cargo employees, supervisors, and customer service workers. The company’s goal is to prevent overstaffing while waiting for delayed delivery of new planes and eliminate 2,000 jobs by the end of the year.

Regional carriers like Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian are also making cuts in airports in the West.