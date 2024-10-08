Wyden: Modernize safety tests, use of female test dummies



Wyden Joins Colleagues to Modernize Vehicle Safety Tests, Require Use of Female Crash Test Dummies

Senator: “Safety testing that only uses male test dummies is negligent, and women are paying the price”

By U.S. Senator Ron Wyden

Press release

Washington D.C.—U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said today he has joined U.S. Senate colleagues from both parties to introduce legislation that would improve passenger vehicle safety by requiring the use of the most advanced testing devices available — including a female crash test dummy.

The bipartisan She Develops Regulations In Vehicle Equality and Safety Act would enhance passenger vehicle safety by updating U.S. crashworthiness testing procedures, Wyden said.

“The fact that women are much more likely to be seriously injured in a car crash is not just alarming–but flat out unacceptable,” Wyden said. “Safety testing that only uses male test dummies is negligent, and women are paying the price. We need to rectify the status quo so that the safety of everyone is a priority.”

U.S. crash testing standards rely on a crash test dummy representing a typical adult male. However, this decades-old model does not consider other characteristics such as gender, age, or disabilities. Research indicates women are more vulnerable than men to certain types of injuries in car crashes.

“Senator Wyden has always put the health and safety of Oregonians and Americans first, and the She DRIVES Act is no exception. As one of the most powerful voices in the U.S. Senate, his choice to co-sponsor S. 4299 is a monumental step towards ending the fatal gender-based discrimination in vehicle safety testing. As a car crash survivor and young woman — thank you, Senator Wyden, for helping to finally make cars safe for everybody,” said Maria Weston Kuhn, Founder and President of Drive US Forward.

The bill was led by U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Nebr.). In addition to Wyden, the bill was cosponsored by Senators Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), and Susan Collins (R-Maine).