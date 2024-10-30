U.S. Chamber Unveils Suite of Second Chance Hiring



By U.S. Chamber of Commerce,

As part of its ongoing leadership in addressing the nation’s workforce shortage, the U.S. Chamber convened private sector employers, thought leaders, policymakers, and previously incarcerated individuals at Reimagining Futures , the Chamber’s high-profile summit on the economic and social benefits of second chance hiring, held on September 18.

As part of the event, the Chamber unveiled a suite of new resources for employers, including its new employer resource guide, which provides detailed information on tax credits and programs for employers interested in second chance hiring.

The Chamber also released an updated second chance hiring data center that shows how increasing employment for formerly incarcerated individuals or those with a criminal record creates opportunity, drives economic growth, and strengthens our social fabric.

Key findings from the new data center include:

Formerly incarcerated individuals are 24% less likely to return to prison if they acquired new skills and held a job during incarceration.

85% of HR leaders and 81% of business leaders say second chance hires perform equally or better than other employees.

Annual wage loss due to conviction and incarceration is $240 billion for people with misdemeanor convictions, $77.1 billion for people with felony convictions, and $55.2 billion for formerly incarcerated people.

“Second chance hiring is not just about giving individuals a second chance at life. It’s about giving Americans a fair chance, recognizing the broader economic and social benefits that such practices bring to our communities and to our businesses,” said U.S. Chamber Senior Director, Global Employment Policy, Stephanie Ferguson Melhorn.

At the event, U.S. Representatives Danny Davis (D-IL) and Carol Miller (R-WV) outlined the policy landscape to bridge the gap between incarceration and employment. The discussion focused on the Second Chance Reauthorization Act (H.R.8028), sponsored by Rep. Miller and supported by Rep. Davis, and the opportunities for employers interested in exploring historically overlooked talent pools.

Attendees also heard powerful testimonials about life after incarceration from individuals who have benefited from second chance hiring programs, including Larry Miller, Chairman, Jordan Brand Advisory Board // Jordan Brand (NIKE, Inc.).

“The statistics show that if people are given an opportunity, trained to learn a new skill or get an education, they will not go back to jail. It will change their life. They’ll be able to break out of this recidivism cycle. I’m proof that it can be done because I did it,” said Miller.

Dan Letchinger, Senior Vice President, Growth Brands, Dave’s Killer Bread and Canyon Bakehouse Gluten Free at Flower Foods, emphasized the competitive advantage of second chance employment practices.

“It would be foolish and fiscally irresponsible to overlook a whole pool of talent because of some terrible decisions that many of them made when they were young,” said Letchinger. “There are a lot of fiscal reasons for second chance employment. It’s a competitive advantage in a competitive space, and we know more and more consumers are looking to buy and support brands whose values they share. Being at the forefront of second chance employment leadership has been critical for Dave’s to resonate with consumers.”

To learn more about how the U.S. Chamber is helping employers navigate the worker shortage crisis, please visit www.uschamber.com/workforce .