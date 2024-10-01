

Oregon’s Nonfarm Payroll Employment Rises by 1,500 Jobs in August

By Oregon Employment Department,

Press Release,



In August, Oregon’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment gained 1,500 jobs,

following a revised increase of 6,800 jobs in July. August’s gains were largest in private

educational services (+2,000 jobs) and health care and social assistance (+1,200). Declines

in August were largest in leisure and hospitality (-1,700 jobs) and government (-800).

Health care and social assistance expanded rapidly, adding 1,200 jobs in August and 16,100

jobs over the past 12 months. Social assistance grew by 8,100 jobs, or 11.0%, in 12 months.

Meanwhile, the health-care component industries each added more than 2,000 jobs since

August 2023: nursing and residential care facilities (+3,400 jobs, or 6.3%); ambulatory

health care services (+3,300 jobs, or 3.3%); and hospitals (+2,300 jobs, or 3.9%).

Government cut 800 jobs over the month in August, but added 6,000 jobs, or 1.9%, since

August 2023. In the past 12 months each of its three components grew: local government

(+3,700 jobs, or 1.6%), state government (+1,400 jobs, or 3.0%), and federal government

(+900 jobs, or 3.1%).

Despite gains over the past year in health care and government, several industries cut jobs.

Three major industries declined by at least 3,000 jobs since August 2023: retail trade (-6,800

jobs, or -3.3%); professional and business services (-4,200 jobs, or -1.6%); and leisure and

hospitality (-3,000 jobs, or -1.4%). And manufacturing, construction, information, and

financial activities each declined by about 1%.

Oregon’s unemployment rate was 4.0% in August and 4.1% in July and has been in a tight

range between 4.0% and 4.2% since October 2023. The U.S. unemployment rate was little

changed at 4.2% in August from 4.3% in July.