Oregon’s Nonfarm Payroll Employment Rises by 1,500 Jobs

Editor’s Pick: J. Williams
In: Uncategorized
Tuesday October 1, 2024
No Comments yet, we're awaiting your thoughts      


Oregon’s Nonfarm Payroll Employment Rises by 1,500 Jobs in August
By Oregon Employment Department,
Press Release,

In August, Oregon’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment gained 1,500 jobs,
following a revised increase of 6,800 jobs in July. August’s gains were largest in private
educational services (+2,000 jobs) and health care and social assistance (+1,200). Declines
in August were largest in leisure and hospitality (-1,700 jobs) and government (-800).

Health care and social assistance expanded rapidly, adding 1,200 jobs in August and 16,100
jobs over the past 12 months. Social assistance grew by 8,100 jobs, or 11.0%, in 12 months.
Meanwhile, the health-care component industries each added more than 2,000 jobs since
August 2023: nursing and residential care facilities (+3,400 jobs, or 6.3%); ambulatory
health care services (+3,300 jobs, or 3.3%); and hospitals (+2,300 jobs, or 3.9%).

Government cut 800 jobs over the month in August, but added 6,000 jobs, or 1.9%, since
August 2023. In the past 12 months each of its three components grew: local government
(+3,700 jobs, or 1.6%), state government (+1,400 jobs, or 3.0%), and federal government
(+900 jobs, or 3.1%).

Despite gains over the past year in health care and government, several industries cut jobs.
Three major industries declined by at least 3,000 jobs since August 2023: retail trade (-6,800
jobs, or -3.3%); professional and business services (-4,200 jobs, or -1.6%); and leisure and
hospitality (-3,000 jobs, or -1.4%). And manufacturing, construction, information, and
financial activities each declined by about 1%.

Oregon’s unemployment rate was 4.0% in August and 4.1% in July and has been in a tight
range between 4.0% and 4.2% since October 2023. The U.S. unemployment rate was little
changed at 4.2% in August from 4.3% in July.

Print This Post Print This Post Email This Post Email This Post

Disclaimer: Articles featured on Oregon Report are the creation, responsibility and opinion of the authoring individual or organization which is featured at the top of every article.