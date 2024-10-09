Oregon wine hist top 100

By Oregon Family Farm Association,

An Oregon pinot noir that costs less than $20 a bottle topped Wine Enthusiast’s list of 100 best buys in wine. The 2022 King Estate’s Inscription Pinot Noir ranked first after blind-tasting of about 23,000 affordable wines during the past year. King Estate debuted the Willamette Valley’s Inscription Pinot Noir in 2018 with 7,500 cases and then, in 2022, produced 50,000 cases to meet demand. The magazine gave Inscription 90 points, describing it as an aromatic blend of smoked cherries and orange zest with roasted peppers, espresso, raspberry, and earthy oregano flavors. King Estate initially produced Acrobat but sold it to Foley Family.