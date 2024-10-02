$2 million grant for Oregon broadband



By U.S. Senator Ron Wyden,

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced a federal loan of $2.8 million for Clear Creek Communications to expand high-speed internet access to households, businesses and farms in Clackamas County.

“It is more important now than ever to have reliable access to the internet, especially for rural Oregonians who need access to emergency services, telehealth appointments, school research and more,” Wyden said. “Just last year, I worked with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimundo to fix broadband maps that have since provided Oregonians nearly $700 million to modernize and expand broadband services in rural parts of our state. I applaud this new $2.8 million federal loan for Clackamas County, and I am committed to building on the successes we have had getting more federal resources for rural broadband services.”

“It is critical for individuals, families, and small businesses in every corner of Oregon to have access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet,”?Merkley said.?“This federal support?will boost the broadband access needed in Clackamas County to better support stronger, more connected rural Oregon communities.”?

This investment from the USDA’s ReConnect Loan Program will go to Clear Creek Communications to deploy fiber broadband that will provide high-speed internet to 102 people, three businesses and five farms in Clackamas County.

“This project will start to add Redland members to the national fiber footprint,” said Clear Creek Communications President Jay Henke. “It will also better support the growing number of internet-connected devices the average subscriber has in their home today like smartphones, tablets, gaming systems, health trackers and doorbell cameras.”

Wyden and Merkley have both advocated for more resources to expand access to broadband services in rural Oregon. In June 2023, Wyden announced $689 million in federal funding from the U.S. Dept. of Commerce after Wyden successfully fought to fix inaccurate Federal Communications Commission maps. In August 2023, Wyden and Merkley announced $25.7 million to bring broadband to homes and businesses in Marion, Lane, Benton and Lincoln counties. In June 2024, Wyden and Merkley announced $25 million to help local organizations, cooperatives and Tribes expand affordable, high-speed internet projects in rural communities throughout Oregon and nationwide.