11 restaurants make icon list



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Eleven restaurants and a wine country venue made Portland’s “Icons” list as selected by Open Table, a restaurant reservation site selecting more than a hundred iconic dining locations in large cities across the nation. On its website, Open Table lists the next available reservations at the award-winning establishments on its Icons list. Restaurants make the list based on Michelin stars, awards, and critics’ reviews. The Portland Icons include Canard, Kachka, Nostrana, Le Pigeon, Magna Kusina, and Oma’s Hideaway in Southeast Portland; Gado Gado and Han Oak in Northeast Portland; Hayward in McMinnville; L’Orange in South Portland; and Mediterranean Exploration Company and República in the Pearl District. As Oregon has lost many iconic restaurants in the past five years, it is encouraging to see these restaurant buck the trend as well as showcase Oregon as a restaurant destination which is critical to tourism.