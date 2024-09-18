Famous Oregon brand, Yoshida, rebooted



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

While many Oregon brands have been disappearing, one brand is making a comeback. Longtime Port of Portland Commissioner Sensei Junki Yoshida, who sold his company, Yoshida Foods, to Heinz in 2000, has purchased it back to help the brand regain its fame from the 1990s, but details of the sale weren’t released, according to The Portland Business Journal. Mr. Yoshida’s Original Gourmet Sweet Teriyaki Marinade & Cooking Sauce, which continues to sell well in Japan and other Asian-Pacific markets, will be sold in Costco and on Amazon, the article states. Yoshida, 74, a Japanese native who moved to the United States in 1969, said he began making Mr. Yoshida’s sauce in his basement in 1982 and achieved the American Dream with its success. The company based in Portland employs 50 people.