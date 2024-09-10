Voting Begins for Coolest Thing Made in Oregon Contest

What do beard oil, a blanket, a robot and an airplane have in common? They’re among the finalists in the second annual Coolest Thing Made in Oregon contest, presented by Oregon Business & Industry in partnership with Here is Oregon. The 16 finalists represent a wide variety of products manufactured throughout the state, from Pendleton to Tillamook.

The finalists appear on a bracket that will be used to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Oregon. The first round of voting, which will cut the list to eight products, is now open and will continue through noon on Sept. 23. Oregonians can download a printable bracket and learn about the Coolest Thing finalists on OBI’s website here. They should go here to vote for their favorites.

An expert panel chose this year’s finalists from among more than 100 products nominated by Oregonians over the spring and summer. Members of the public will narrow the field of finalists during several rounds of voting. The manufacturer of the winning product will receive formal recognition and enjoy bragging rights for producing Oregon’s coolest thing. At least until next year, when Oregonians will identify a new coolest thing.

The 16 finalists and the company locations: