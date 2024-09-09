Alaska Air closer to big Hawaiian merger



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Alaska Airlines passed a major milestone in its efforts to acquire Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion merger after a deadline for review by the U.S. Department of Justice passed without objections filed, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. Alaska, based in SeaTac, announced the proposed merger in December and increase the airline’s access to Asia. It follows Alaska’s 2016 acquisition of Virgin America. Under the merger, Hawaiian Airlines will retain its brand, grow union jobs, and continue providing passenger and air cargo flights to the islands. Alaska, already the nation’s fifth-largest airline, offers similar prices for its fares as Hawaiian Airlines. The merger won’t be complete until it gains approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation.