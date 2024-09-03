A plan to fix the trucker shortage



By U.S. Senator Ron Wyden

Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is awarding Klamath Community College and Linn-Benton Community College a combined total of $265,829 to grow their commercial driver’s license (CDL) programs.

A CDL is needed for careers operating large vehicles, including semi-trucks and buses. Klamath Community College is receiving $135,286 and Linn-Benton Community College is receiving $130,543 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Lawto recruit and enroll students, veterans and current service members, and members of underserved communities in the colleges’ respective CDL programs.

“To keep goods and people moving safely across Oregon and the country, we need to ensure students have access to the training they need to become licensed commercial motor vehicle operators,”said Merkley. “This critical funding will keep Klamath Community College and Linn-Benton Community College at the forefront of training the next generation of commercial drivers,support our veterans, and move more community members on a pathway to a rewarding career, all while supporting local, good-paying jobs in the process.”

“Truck drivers are a key part of Oregon’s fast-moving economy, and work in jobs that provide the opportunity to earn a living wage,” Wyden said. “I’ve heard throughout my nearly 1100 town halls how rural areas especially need career opportunities for young Oregonians and veterans. I’ll continue to keep my foot on the pedal for initiatives like this that drive a locally trained workforce and help small businesses and consumers send and receive their outstanding Oregon goods.”

TheCommercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training (CMVOST) grant program through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has three goals: to expand the number of CDL holders possessing enhanced operator safety training; to provide opportunities for current or former members of the United States Armed Forces—including National Guard members and reservists—and their spouses to enter trucking or bussing; and help increase training opportunities for candidates from underserved communities.

The award for Klamath Community Collegeis expected to help produce at least23student driversin its CDL program, while the funding for Linn-Benton Community College’s CDL program is slated to produce at least 20student drivers. These additional CDL-equipped operators will help continue to address the Oregon and the nation’s truck driver shortage.

“Klamath Community College is grateful to Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and the Department of Transportation for the award of this grant, which is no win its 4th cycle at the institution,”said Chris Stickles, KCC Dean of Career Technical Education.“With these resources, the college hopes to help 23 veteran students or qualifying household members obtain their CDL safety training and licensure,of which KCC’s program has a 98% pass rate.There is a high demand for overland commercial truck drivers. This grant will go a long way in fulfilling that need and providing family wage opportunities for those we serve.”

“We are incredibly appreciative of Senators Merkley and Wyden for their continued advocacy and support for educational initiatives like ours,”said Tatiana Wicke, Linn-Benton Community College’s Special Projects and CDL Program Coordinator.”This funding will allow us to serve 20 veterans and their families in our community, making it possible for them to attend our CDL program and achieve their career goals.”