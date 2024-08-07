Forbes features a dozen Hispanic winemakers



(photo: Gonzales Wine)

By Oregon Hispanic Business Association,

A dozen Hispanic winemakers in Oregon who hope to pass on their businesses to children and grandchildren as a legacy reflecting love, beauty, and respect for families and the land have banded together in AHIVOY, a group advocating on behalf of Hispanic wine stewards, according to an article in Forbes. AHIVOY focuses on strengthening the Oregon wine community through empowerment and education of workers. A small group of winery owners also work together in Celebrating Hispanic Roots and honor those roots during Hispanic Heritage Month, which is Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.