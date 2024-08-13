Employers: Stop Signing Personnel Document Certifications Under Penalty of Perjury



By Chris Morgan & Lex Shvartsmann

Barran Liebman Law LLP,

August 9, 2024 — Under ORS 652.750, an employer is required to furnish a “certified” copy of an employee’s personnel records within 45 days of the employee’s request. The statute does not expressly specify what is considered a “certified copy.”

An increasing number of employees and their counsel are including forms in their requests which seek an employer’s signed affirmation “under oath” that the personnel documents being produced are accurate and complete. Although employers should attest that the records being produced are accurate and complete to the best of their current knowledge, employers should not sign anything under oath or subject to penalty or perjury. The statute does not require it, and employers should avoid it.

