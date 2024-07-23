Prison sentence for social media co-worker threat



By Oregon U.S. Attorney Office

Press Release,

A Cottage Grove, Oregon woman was sentenced to federal prison for threatening violence against her coworkers on Facebook.

Elizabeth Ballestros West, 56, was sentenced to six months and three weeks in federal prison and three years’ supervised release.

According to court documents, in late September 2023, the FBI received an anonymous tip that West was threatening coworkers on Facebook. Later, in November 2023, the FBI learned West had established an account on X (formerly known as Twitter) that she used to post and repost memes, videos and statements containing violent messages targeting particular ethnic groups. Several of West’s posts included what appeared to be self-produced photos of firearms including several handguns, a shotgun, and an AR-style assault rifle.

On January 3, 2024, West admitted to posting and reposting messages on X that contained hateful and violent rhetoric. West also admitted to possessing multiple shotguns and AR-15 assault rifles at her Cottage Grove residence.

One week later, on January 9, 2024, the FBI executed federal search warrants on West’s person, vehicle, and residence. They located and seized 12 handguns, 16 rifles, thousands of rounds of ammunition and firearm accessories, and a journal that appeared to contain writings and drawings that included additional hateful and violent statements. On January 12, 2024, West was charged by criminal complaint with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce and arrested by the FBI the same day at her workplace in Eugene.

Approximately one week later, on January 18, 2024, a federal grand jury in Eugene indicted West on the same charge. On May 29, 2024, West pleaded guilty.

This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Cottage Grove Police Department, Eugene Police Department, and Lane County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Adam E. Delph, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.