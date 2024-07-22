Oregon misses tech hand-outs



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation

The Biden administration will divide $504 million among a dozen tech hubs throughout the country, but two Oregon State University hubs failed to make the cut. The money authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act aims to boost tech hubs outside traditional areas such as Silicon Valley and Boston. Neither the Corvallis Microfluidics or Pacific Northwest Mass Timber hubs were funded, although last fall both made a list of 31 potential hubs from among 400 applicants, according to the Portland Business Journal. Winners from Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin Nevada, South Carolina, Georgia, New York, New Hampshire, and Florida will receive between $19 million and $51 million. The OSU hubs intend to continue operating. The Mass Timber hub explores the use of manufactured wood products in building construction as alternatives to steel and concrete while Microfluidics seeks additional uses for fluids to cool microprocessors and electronics.