Most workers are giving up vacation

By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Nearly 60 percent of Americans struggle to vacation without checking work emails and working, according to a survey of 2,000 people by Movchan Agency. Although only 54 percent said they worked on vacation—down from nearly two-thirds in previous years—the numbers still indicate many workers struggle to escape from their jobs while away. One in four employees said their bosses demanded they work, while 86 percent said they received calls and messages from coworkers while vacationing. Seventy percent described suffering from mental-health issues caused by overworking, while two-thirds complained of physical issues such as chronic pain. Inflation also concerned the 48 percent of Americans who told Deloitte LLP they had plans for summer travel. A majority of workers don’t take all the time off they’re entitled to, averaging only 15 days of paid vacation last year because of heavy workloads.