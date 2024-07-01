Oregon’s new $50M Luxury hotel



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Oregon hotel occupancy is faring worse than the national average. This means some are willing to take great risks by betting against the trends. Here is one example of a business investor doing just that.

A Portland developer has proposed a 95-room luxury hotel on three acres in Dundee, Ore., beside the Dundee Hotel on Oregon 99 West, according to the Portland Business Journal. SKB, or ScanlanKemperBart, hopes to cater to the million or more overnight tourists visiting the Willamette Valley’s wine country, according to Todd Gooding, the company’s president. SKB paid $2.4 million for a self-storage business next to the 22-room Dundee Hotel and purchased a five-year option on nearby vacant land, where the developers hope to break ground in June 2025 on a $50 million luxury hotel complete with 10,000 square feet for restaurants and cafes, a rooftop deck, courtyard gardens, and a private tasting room.