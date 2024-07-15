40% have posted fake jobs



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Forty percent of employers have posted fake job listings this year in efforts to boost morale, alleviate employee concerns over heavy workloads, and suggest company growth, according to May survey of 649 hiring managers by ResumeBuilder.com. Although considered highly unethical, the tactic found favor with seven out of 10 hiring managers who considered it morally acceptable, despite the fact that it can influence job seekers’ perceptions and trust in the organization. They say it boosted revenue, morale, and productivity. While 26 percent of those companies posted one to three fact jobs, one-fifth posted between five and 10 fake jobs, while 11 percent posted 50 and 13 percent listed 75 or more. They collect resumes and keep them on file for later dates but don’t intend to hire anyone immediately. Instead, they want employees and outsiders to believe the company is growing, seeking new talent, planning to alleviate heavy workloads, and willing to replace its staff.