Minimum Wage increases to $15.50



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Workers at minimum-wage jobs in Oregon will begin earning 50 cents more per hour beginning July 1 when a state increase takes effect, pushing the Portland metro minimum wage to $15.95 per hour, the standard rate to $14.70, and the rural rate to $13.70 hourly. In 2016, the Oregon Legislature adopted an annual automatic schedule for increases based on inflation rates. The minimum wage rose 5 percent in July 2023 from $13.50 to $14.20 per hour. That’s still nearly twice the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.