Dutch Bros. hires corporate staff in Arizona

By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Dutch Bros Coffee, the coffee chain as a pushcart in February 1992 in Grants Pass, Ore., is hiring corporate staff in Arizona, where it plans to move 40 percent of its staff by Jan. 1, 2025. Jobs in Scottsdale include six-figure positions in communications, marketing, treasury, human resources, and app development. Job postings in Oregon are for workers at retail locations earning up to $17.20 an hour. Although Southern Oregon will remain the company’s home, its chief executive officer told the Business Journal that the Arizona office would house some corporate positions and provide a gravity center the company expands east. The shift from Oregon to Arizona is expected to cost $41 million.