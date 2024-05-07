Portland and Seattle chambers unite for priority sharing



By Portland Metro Chamber

The Portland Metro Chamber and Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce share advocacy priorities for addressing policy and funding challenges in the two largest urban centers in the Pacific Northwest.

This combined federal agenda calls for the prioritization of the Pacific Northwest so that both cities can accelerate their progress recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe these priorities will make our regional economies more resilient and equitable, simultaneously increasing economic opportunity for historically underserved communities and supporting small businesses, while building the necessary workforce and global access for our large and traded sector employers.

Federal Policy Priorities

– Keep commerce and people moving safely in the Pacific Northwest.

– Increase access to affordable housing and homeless services.

– Urgently address the fentanyl and opioid addiction crises.

– Downtown rebuilding and urban core enhancements.

– Promote racial equity.

– Expand global market access for our companies.

Download Shared Federal Policy Priorities