Chamber spotlight: Migration Brewing Company



By Portland Metro Chamber of Commerce,

Pub Locations: Glisan, Gresham, Williams, and various pop-ups

Founders: McKean Banzer-Lausberg, Colin Rath, Eric Banzer-Lausberg, and Mike Branes

Meet our Chamber member, Migration Brewing Company! In the Spring of 2017, a pivotal development in their journey took place—they signed a contract with the most sizable beverage distributor on the West Coast, paving the way for the opening of their 20,000-square-foot Gresham production facility in 2018. From this milestone, Migration Brewing has emerged as one of the most rapidly expanding breweries in Oregon, successfully distributing in regions like Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Idaho, Hong Kong, and Japan. Migration has recently been honored with the 2024 Oregon Small Business Person of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration, setting a precedent as the first craft brewery in Oregon to receive this distinction. Migration Brewing is also the official Beer Sponsor for our 2024 Rose City 5k Run.