2 Oregon High Schools in top 10 at National ProStart Invitational



By Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association,

McNary High School and Salem CTEC Took Sixth and Eighth Place Respectively in Culinary and Management Competitions This Week in Baltimore, Maryland

Wilsonville, OR–Oregon Hospitality Foundation’s top two teams from the Oregon ProStart Championships competed at the National ProStart Invitational this past weekend in Baltimore. The team from McNary High School placed sixth out of 48 teams in the culinary competition and Salem’s CTEC team placed eighth out of 48 teams competing in the restaurant management competition.

“The excitement and the energy throughout the national competition has been amazing,” said Courtney Smith, ProStart Manager for the Oregon Hospitality Foundation. “After countless hours of hard work and practice, both students and teachers can reap the rewards of their incredible performance at the invitational. Oregon was well represented!”

McNary’s culinary team prepared a Steelhead Fish Cake, grilled bone-in Carlton Farms pork chop served with green beans atop herbed wild rice and vegetable pilaf, glazed with a pancetta apple chutney, and a decadent Chocolate Mousse with a hazelnut crust and garnished with shaved white chocolate and candied hazelnut spear. CTEC’s restaurant management team presented their creative new concept for a food truck called “Swirly Spuds.” The concept strives to create an experience that “puts a spin on the classic combination of French fries and ice cream.”

Hosted by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront on April 26-28, the National ProStart Invitational was a high stakes competition of the country’s best student culinary and restaurant management teams, each of whom earned the right to compete after winning their state-level competitions.

The culinary teams prepared, plated, and presented a three-course dining menu without access to electricity or running water, and using just two butane burners. They were assessed by judges on several factors, including food safety and sanitation, costing, preparation, and plating/presentation. Simultaneously, 48 restaurant management teams presented and defended original restaurant concepts across hour-long interactive Q&A periods with a panel of restaurant and foodservice industry judges.

The culinary team from the Caesar Rodney High School from Camden, Del., and restaurant management team from Orange County School of the Arts from Santa Ana, Calif., captured the championship titles at the nation’s largest high school culinary and restaurant management contest. Teams from 48 states battled in a weekend-long showdown that featured more than 400 students and a roster of top restaurant and foodservice industry judges.

The Oregon teams’ travel was provided by the Oregon Hospitality Foundation. Additional sponsors of the Oregon ProStart Championships included Ecolab, US Coast Guard, and McDonald Wholesale.

For more information on the Oregon Hospitality Foundation and the ProStart programs it supports, visit OregonRLA.org/foundation and OregonRLA.org/prostart.