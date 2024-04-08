DeRemer Pushes to Protect Access to Affordable Internet Services



As a cosponsor of the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act, Chavez-DeRemer joined her Problem Solvers colleagues to endorse the much-needed legislation

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer,

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) recently joined her colleagues on the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus to endorse the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act, legislation that would facilitate the continuation of the Affordable Connectivity Program through the end of 2024. The program is currently on track to shut down at the end of April, potentially disrupting broadband access for certain Oregon families.

“Millions of Americans rely on the Affordable Connectivity Program to access high-speed internet. The Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act will continue this critical program – benefiting Oregonians who need it for online classes, telehealth, and more,” Chavez-DeRemer said. “I’m proud to support this bipartisan legislation and will continue working with my colleagues on the Problem Solvers Caucus to expand broadband access.”

Established in January 2022, the Affordable Connectivity Program has connected over 23 million U.S. households – more than one in six – with access to high-speed, reliable internet. Under the program, low-income households can receive up to $30 each month to supplement the cost of internet service, as well as a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a computer or tablet. The Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act will fund the program through the end of the year while lawmakers work to identify a more permanent solution.

The bipartisan legislation was introduced by Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) and Yvette Clarke (NY-09) and has 221 total cosponsors. Additionally, it is supported by more than 450 organizations

. Full text of the bill is available HERE

.

Last summer, Chavez-DeRemer secured over $25 million

in federal funding to help Oregon households, businesses, and farms access reliable, high-speed internet. She has previously written to congressional leaders and urged them to fully fund the Affordable Connectivity Program