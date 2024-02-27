Wyden on Crater Lake concessionaire contract termination



U.S. Senator Ron Wyden Addresses National Park Service’s Intent to Terminate Crater Lake Concessionaire Contract

By U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, Oregon

Press Release,

In December, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden urged federal officials to act immediately to prevent concessionaire mismanagement from posing safety risks to Crater Lake National Park, its visitors, and the employees who live and work at this world-renowned natural treasure in southern Oregon. Today, Senator Wyden followed up with a letter to National Park Service Director Charles “Chuck” Sams III after NPS announced its intent to terminate the contract with Aramark due to an inability to live up to its contractual obligations.

In his letter, Senator Wyden states: “It is clear the National Park Service has acted with urgency and decisiveness to date in responding to my concerns by issuing a notice of intent to terminate the existing contract to the concessionaire responsible for these issues. As you move forward with this process, I ask that you take every available step to minimize impacts on visitors and park resources during the transition to a new concessionaire.

“As spring approaches and the winter conditions moderate, visitors will begin returning to the park in large numbers to enjoy a wide range of activities. It is important that these visitors are able to find places to rest, get a bite to eat and learn about the history of this incredible place while planning their hikes, boat tours, and scenic rides around the caldera’s spectacular rim. These services must be maintained as they are essential to park safety and attracting the visitors from all over the world that support small businesses in the surrounding gateway communities.”

