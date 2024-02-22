$70k vehicle seized to aid CEO’s $74M Restitution Order



Federal Law Enforcement Seizes $70k Vehicle to be Applied to Former CEO’s $74 Million Restitution Order

US Attorney, Oregon district

Press Release,

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced today that it has seized a vehicle purchased for Jon Harder, the former CEO of Sunwest Management and associated companies, who previously admitted to orchestrating a $120 million fraud scheme—one of the largest in Oregon history—and that the proceeds of the vehicle’s sale will be applied to the former defendant’s court-imposed restitution order.

According to court documents, in July 2023, the U.S. Attorney’s Office obtained information that Harder had purchased a 2023 Ford F-150 truck for a cash sale price of approximately $70,000 using funds provided by a non-familial person. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was registered solely to Harder and was being stored at his residence in Canyonville, Oregon. On January 19, 2024, acting on a U.S. District Court order, the U.S. Marshals Service entered Harder’s property and seized the vehicle. The court issued an order Tuesday authorizing the sale of the vehicle and the application of the proceeds to Harder’s outstanding restitution balance.

Harder formerly controlled a network of companies that bought, constructed, and managed assisted living facilities. At its height, the organization, Sunwest Management and its related companies, owned approximately 300 assisted living facilities that served more than 15,000 residents. As CEO of Sunwest, Harder knowingly and intentionally misled hundreds of investors about the nature and risks of their investment in Sunwest housing facilities and development projects. He further misled his investors about the financial health of Sunwest, failing to disclose that the company continuously operated at substantial monthly losses. In total, Harder misled more than 1,400 investors, causing losses exceeding $120 million.

Harder was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison for wire fraud and money laundering, and ordered to pay more than $74 million in restitution to his victims.

This case was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, FBI, and the Justice Department’s U.S. Trustee Program. The United States was represented in this matter by Julia Jarrett, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, and the District of Oregon’s Financial Litigation Program staff.

The District of Oregon’s Financial Litigation Program (FLP) is part of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Asset Recovery and Money Laundering Division. The mission and goal of FLP is to fairly achieve the maximum recovery of civil and criminal debts consistent with applicable laws, regulations, and Justice Department policies. FLP attorneys and support staff work with individuals subject to restitution orders to bring closure for crime victims and recoup losses incurred by United States taxpayers.

Updated February 14, 2024