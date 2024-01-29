Portland Construction & Demolition Recycler Recognized for Recovery Rates



GreenWay Recycling wins National Award after successful site update

Portland, OR-January 19, 2024—GreenWay Recycling, a successful mixed construction and demolition sorting and processing facility in Northwest Portland, has received the Recycler of the Year Award from the Construction and Demolition Recycling Association (CDRA). The national award will be presented to GreenWay at CDRA’S annual conference, 2024 C&D World, happening January 31st-February 2nd.

The company earned this prestigious award after a $7 million upgrade to their facility resulting in the best recycling rates in the area, keeping more solid waste out of landfills. “We are honored to receive this award from our industry peers, but we want to share the recognition with Metro for supporting C&D operators in the area,” said GreenWay Recycling Founder and CEO Terrell Garrett. “Our success encourages innovation and challenges operators like us to explore ways to reuse materials in the waste stream which is good for the environment and residents.”

The agency overseeing the Portland region’s solid waste system, Metro, provided a grant of just over $700,000 for GreenWay’s major retrofit project in 2019, helping the facility leverage the rest of the funds. “Thanks to the start-up money from Metro, we’ve just completed a total rebuild at our site,” added Garrett. “We now have some of the most innovative machinery in the country and by far the highest recovery rates in the Portland region—a great way to celebrate our 20th anniversary!”

Metro’s Investment and Innovation program is a creative approach to resolving community challenges through collaboration and sharing resources. “Metro contributes millions of dollars in grant funding to local businesses and organizations like GreenWay Recycling so greater Portland can continue its legacy as a leader among national recycling efforts,” explained Metro Councilor Christine Lewis. “We congratulate GreenWay on this recognition and look forward to amplifying these innovations to serve the region.”

Garrett is excited about attending 2024 C&D World in Bonita Springs, Florida, which will focus on the sorting and processing of mixed construction and demolition materials. CDRA’s Recycler of the Year award recognizes operators who’ve made significant contributions to the industry including increased recycling rates, and unique practices.

“GreenWay Recycling is truly leading the way when it comes to innovation in the C&D industry,” said CDRA Executive Director/CEO, Terri Ward. “Their newly updated C&D recovery facility demonstrates a strong commitment to customers, the community and the environment for a more sustainable future.”

Construction and demolition debris represent one of the largest components of the solid waste stream in the US, equaling around 600 million tons every year according to the most recent federal figures . GreenWay is proud to be a part of CDRA, the only national organization dedicated to this type of recycling in the US.

About GreenWay

GreenWay Recycling operates an innovative mixed construction and demolition (C&D) sorting and processing facility in Northwest Portland with the highest recovery rates in the region. We believe it’s important to use the right technology and techniques to transform mixed debris into valuable commodities ensuring as little waste as possible is reaching landfills. Join us as we develop new ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle! www.GreenWay.net

About the Construction & Demolition Recycling Association

The Construction & Demolition Recycling Association (CDRA) promotes and defends the environmentally sound recycling of the more than 600 million tons of recoverable construction and demolition (C&D) materials that are generated in the United States annually. These materials include aggregates such as concrete, asphalt, asphalt shingles, gypsum wallboard, wood, and metals. For more information about the CDRA, visit www.cdrecycling.org .