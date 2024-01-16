How to protect your business from hacking



By Guest submission from CISA,

Featured on Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association,

While millions of well-meaning Americans flock to gyms with a newfound desire to improve their health there is one area of their well-being that is likely still being neglected – cyber health.

All around us, our offices, where we shop, and even where we workout – technology is everywhere. It’s a significant part of all our lives and we rely on it moment to moment to get successfully through each day.

As our reliance on technology and the internet grows, so does the opportunity for adversaries to use it against us. But, just like working out to improve our physical health and protect against disease, following simple tips from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) can improve our online health and protect us from cyberattacks, ransomware, and identify theft.

So, in the new year resolve to visit the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) new campaign – Secure Our World – that offers steps everyone should follow to improve our cyber health.

The message that pops up on our phone or computer to update software or install security patches is an example of ways we can improve our cyber health. Here are a few other simple actions we can take to protect our information and stay safe online:

Use strong passwords that are long, random, and unique to each account. And use a password manager to generate them and to save them.

Enable multifactor authentication on all accounts that offer it. This function sends a text to your phone, or you receive an email to ensure it is, indeed, you accessing the account. Enable this function, particularly for financial, healthcare, social media, and other accounts detailing your personal information.

Think before you click really means recognizing email phishing attempts. Be cautious of unsolicited emails, texts, or calls asking you for personal information. Resist the urge to click on these links and don’t click on links or open attachments from unknown sources.

Update software every time your device prompts you. In fact, enable automatic updates on software so the latest security patches keep devices continuously up to date.

The Secure Our World website is a centralized hub for cybersecurity awareness resources. This is where you will find information on securing personal accounts, offering guidance on personal device safety, safe internet browsing practices, social media usage, and protecting personal information online. Secure Our World also includes support and resources for families. It provides guidance on implementing parental controls, fostering safe digital habits, and ensuring a secure online environment for children.

Your New Year’s resolution can now include equipping yourself with the knowledge and resources needed to stay safe while online. Happy New Year. | Patrick Massey, Regional Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

— This guest blog was submitted by Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). For more information on guest blog opportunities, contact Marla McColly, Business Development Director, Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association.