Portland wage trends

By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Employees in Portland’s private sector saw weekly earnings rise nearly 5 percent in the past year, while in a quarter of the nation’s largest metro areas, workers saw wages drop, according to the Business Journals. Next year might look different, though, as economic prognosticators predict smaller pay raises and slower wage growth. Between October 2022 and October 2023, average weekly Portland wages rose 4.9 percent, from $1,261 to $1,323, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While wage growth may slow and layoffs increase, most companies are budgeting for employees raises, according to the article. Portland’s job market is more robust with more job gains and lower unemployment than the national average.