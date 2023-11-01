The cost to watch Blazers up $20



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Trail Blazer fans in the Portland area who want to watch their basketball team on cable will need to pay an extra $20 a month after Comcast Xfinity dropped Root Sports from it standard package, according to KGW-TV. Root Sports, now added to the cable company’s top-tier package, also broadcasts Seattle Mariners baseball and Kraken hockey games. In a message to subscribers, the cable company pointed to the extra cost of Root Sports programming for the change to a top-tier package.

For Timbers, many have seen their ticket prices go up by 20%

It is becoming more expensive to have and view sports in Oregon.