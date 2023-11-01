The cost to watch Blazers up $20

Wednesday November 1, 2023
By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Trail Blazer fans in the Portland area who want to watch their basketball team on cable will need to pay an extra $20 a month after Comcast Xfinity dropped Root Sports from it standard package, according to KGW-TV. Root Sports, now added to the cable company’s top-tier package, also broadcasts Seattle Mariners baseball and Kraken hockey games. In a message to subscribers, the cable company pointed to the extra cost of Root Sports programming for the change to a top-tier package.

For Timbers, many have seen their ticket prices go up by 20%

It is becoming more expensive to have and view sports in Oregon.

