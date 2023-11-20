Portland Metro chamber hands out top award: Julia Brim Edwards



Her Relentless Commitment to Portland: Julia Brim-Edwards honored at Business Leadership Evening

By Portland Metro Chamber,

Each year in the fall, the Portland Metro Chamber hosts the Business Leadership Evening, a gala event that brings together more the 500 people from across the region’s business community. The event is celebrates business leaders who exemplify philanthropy, civic engagement, and commitment to our Portland community.

The 2023 Business Leadership Evening took place on Wednesday, November 8 at the Portland Art Museum. The program honored Julia Brim-Edwards for her service in the private- and public-sector, and as the Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors for their advocacy and leadership in the business community.

Thank you to our presenting sponsor, Wells Fargo, for their ongoing support of the Portland Metro Chamber’s Business Leadership Evening.