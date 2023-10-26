Portland incentivizes to bring business back

By Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association,
Portland City Council Passes Tax Incentive to Bring Businesses Back Downtown
– To qualify for the tax credit, businesses must enter a new lease or extend a current lease for four years or more in central city neighborhoods including Downtown, Lower Albina, the Lloyd District and Old Town/Chinatown.
– The program requires employees to work in office at least on a halftime basis and requires businesses to have at least 15 employees.
– The tax credit will allow eligible business a credit for the full amount of business license tax owed in a year up to $250,000 per taxpayer over four subsequent years—the tax incentive program is capped at $25 million.
Disclaimer: Articles featured on Oregon Report are the creation, responsibility and opinion of the authoring individual or organization which is featured at the top of every article.