Portland incentivizes to bring business back



By Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association,

Portland City Council Passes Tax Incentive to Bring Businesses Back Downtown

– To qualify for the tax credit, businesses must enter a new lease or extend a current lease for four years or more in central city neighborhoods including Downtown, Lower Albina, the Lloyd District and Old Town/Chinatown.

– The program requires employees to work in office at least on a halftime basis and requires businesses to have at least 15 employees.

– The tax credit will allow eligible business a credit for the full amount of business license tax owed in a year up to $250,000 per taxpayer over four subsequent years—the tax incentive program is capped at $25 million.