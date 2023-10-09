Manufacturing Roadshow Day Two: Planes, Trucks and Cutting-Edge HVAC Systems



By Oregon Business and Industry

Following its day-one swing through Pendleton, Boardman and Hood River, OBI’s Manufacturing and Innovation Roadshow will turn south. The tour bus will spend Oct. 3 visiting sites in Madras, Bend and Redmond.

The day will begin in Madras with a tour of Daimler Truck North America’s (DTNA) High Desert Proving Grounds. Though the company’s operations are spread across the country, DTNA conducts reliability and durability testing for all of its models in central Oregon. The proving grounds occupy 87 aces and include a 3.5-mle test tack that allows for the simulation of a vehicle’s full life cycle in as few as six months. Read more here.

From Madras, the tour will head to Bend, where the Bend Chamber of Commerce will co-host a roundtable discussion involving business and civic leaders as well as elected officials.

After lunch, the tour bus will make a short trip to Epic Aircraft in Bend. The company manufactures a high-performance, single-engine aircraft at its facility on the east side of the Bend Municipal Airport. Powered by a turbine engine and capable of cruising at 34,000 feet, the E1000 GX seats six and flies over 300 knots on less than 50 gallons of fuel per hour. Read more here.

Day two of the Roadshow will conclude at BASX Solutions in Redmond. The company manufactures high-efficiency HVAC systems for a range of industries in its 200,000-square-foot facility. Its products include data center cooling systems, clean room systems and custom HVAC systems. In 2017, INC Magazine named BASX Solutions the nation’s fastest growing manufacturer. Read more here.

