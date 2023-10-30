Eugene eyes new gas station rules



By Taxpayers Association of Oregon Foundation

Finding a place to pump gas in Eugene may be harder in the future if the Eugene City Council sides with activists and bans construction of new stations as a means to curb the use of fossil fuels, according to OPB. The city has 42 gas stations today, with two more in development. The council recently considered options to ban construction of new gas stations, restrict their location (keeping them away from schools and residential neighborhoods), or limit their size and operation. However, some council members worried about rising gas prices and the fossil fuel industry pushing back against such a move. Five cities nationwide have banned construction of new stations.

Oregon has banned the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

This week an Oregon union group filed a petition for a ballot measure to re-ban self-service gas.

Eugene has previously worked to ban natural gas from being installed in new homes.