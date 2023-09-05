Tip pooling update



Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association

Although the U.S Department of Labor (USDOL) issued a rule on September 24, 2021 clarifying that managers and supervisors may only keep tips that they receive from customers directly for services that the manager or supervisor directly and “solely” provides, due to increased scrutiny and enforcement by the USDOL, ORLA does not recommend managers and supervisors keep any tips received during service if the establishment has a tip pool system in place.

Because managers and supervisors may set working hours, areas of service, days on or off or other functions related to an employee’s ability to earn tips, to avoid potential lawsuits, fines, penalties or other consequences, ORLA does not recommend managers and supervisors keep any tips received during service if the establishment has a tip pool system in place.