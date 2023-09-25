NIKE shareholders vote down pay disclosure rule



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Nike’s shareholders voted against a proposal that would have required the Beaverton-based company to report unadjusted median pay gaps, which would have identified any structural pay bias against women and minorities, according to Arjuna Capital, the Massachusetts company that proposed the change.

Women make up 51 percent of the company’s workforce and racial minorities account for 40 percent, according to Nike’s 2022 impact report, and company officials said concerns over discrimination are addressed in hiring, training, and investments in black colleges and communities worldwide, according to the Portland Business Journal.

Microsoft and Adobe both approved similar proposals from Arjuna focused on pay equity.

In Ireland and the United Kingdom, which require disclosure of median gender pay gaps, Nike’s hourly gender pay gap is 7 percent and its median bonus gap is 33 percent.