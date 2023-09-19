Hillsboro baseball team needs $20M to survive



By Oregon Small Business Association,

The Hillsboro Hops could be forced to move elsewhere if the organization fails to build a new $120 million stadium that meets Major League Baseball standards, but it faces a $20 million shortfall, according to KGW.com. All 120 teams in the MLB must sign an agreement saying it would provide ballfields and stadiums that meet certain standards, including a female locker room, weight rooms, a clubhouse, and places for players to eat. The Ron Tonkin Field where the Hops play ball doesn’t meet the standards, and renovating it to meet the standards proved impossible, so organizers obtained $82 million in private funding and $18 million from the city’s lodging tax. But the final $20 million requested from the Oregon State Legislature fell through, leaving them scrambling to find the money or face seeing the team relocate to another city.