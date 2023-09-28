Chart: Oregon wages by region

By Taxpayers Association of Oregon Foundation,
The annual average wage in Oregon was $64,835 , or $31.17 per hour as measured by their 2023 August report. The report states that the lowest average wage occupation was taxi drivers at $14.72 per hour. The occupations of obstetricians and gynecologists had the highest average wage at $159.43 per hour.
