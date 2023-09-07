Bonamici: $6 Million Statewide to Enhance Cybersecurity



US Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici

Press Release,

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and U.S. Representatives Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, Val Hoyle and Andrea Salinas announced Oregon would receive more than $6 million from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for crucial cybersecurity upgrades for state and local governments.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law we passed made clear that infrastructure is more than roads and bridges; it’s also cybersecurity,” said Rep. Bonamici. “As state and local governments increasingly provide online services, it’s important that the information of families and individuals —especially sensitive personal information—is secure. This $6+ million grant will help state and local governments in Oregon better serve their constituents and protect privacy and sensitive data.”

“The constant and ever-evolving threat of cyberattacks demands a rigorous and unflinching commitment to protect privacy and preserve safety in Oregon and nationwide,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified to see dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that I worked to pass go toward protecting essential services for Oregonians with enhanced cybersecurity for state and local governments.”

“We must be prepared to take on the threat of cyberattacks on our critical infrastructure at the local level, as these attacks pose a significant security risk not only to Oregon, but to our nation,” said Sen. Merkley. “Investing in managing and reducing systemic cyber risk will only help to strengthen and safeguard Oregon’s critical infrastructure systems to ensure we’re able to stand up to this growing security challenge.”

“Cybersecurity, like roads, bridges and transit is infrastructure essential to the safety of our communities. FEMA’s investment in cybersecurity infrastructure is essential to help Oregon prepare for and protect against the reality of cybercrime in the 21st century,” said Congressman Blumenauer.

“From retirement savings to credit accounts, health data to driver’s license information, cyberattacks pose a serious risk to every Oregonian,”said Rep. Salinas. “As these incidents become more common, the federal government must step up its efforts to protect our communities and mitigate the danger. FEMA’s $6 million award to Oregon will help our state improve its ability to anticipate, prevent, and respond to future cybersecurity threats, and I’m grateful to the Biden Administration for doing its part to crack down on cybercrime.”

“Just this year Curry County was victim to a ransomware attack. I’m pleased that this funding will go toward helping local governments in Oregon protect against cyber attacks, particularly in our rural and coastal communities,” said Hoyle. “We need to be reinvesting in our local communities to protect Oregonians’ privacy and ensure that important services are not sabotaged.”

State and local governments are facing increasingly sophisticated threats to their critical infrastructure and public safety. These funds protect communities across the nation from these persistent threats by helping governments build the skills, knowledge, and capabilities to manage cyber risk. The State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program

was created under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It provides $1 billion in funding to program partners over four years to assist with managing and reducing systemic cyber risk.