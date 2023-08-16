Wyden statement on Microsoft hack



By U.S. Senator Ron Wyden

Press Release,

Wyden Statement on Cyber Safety Review Board Investigation of Recent Microsoft Exchange Online Intrusion

Washington, D.C.—U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., released the following statement on the Department of Homeland Security announcement that its Cyber Safety Review Board will review the recent Microsoft Exchange Online hack. Wyden requested the board investigate the recent hack in a letter sent July 27.

“I applaud President Biden and CISA Director Easterly for acting on my request for the board to review this recent espionage campaign, including cybersecurity negligence by Microsoft that enabled it,” Wyden said today. “Had the board studied the 2020 SolarWinds hack, as President Biden originally directed, its findings might have been able to shore up federal cybersecurity in time to stop hackers from exploiting a similar vulnerability in the most recent incident. The government will only be able to protect federal systems against cyberattacks by getting to the bottom of what went wrong. Ignoring problems is both a waste of taxpayer dollars and a massive gift to America’s adversaries.”