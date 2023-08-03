

What’s the coolest thing made in Oregon? Help us find out!

By Oregon Business and Industry

Oregon Business & Industry, in partnership with Here is Oregon, has launched the annual Coolest Thing Made in Oregon competition to celebrate the state’s vibrant and innovative manufacturing sector.

We need your help to find the coolest makers and manufacturers throughout the state. Developing a list of finalists won’t be easy. Oregon’s manufacturing sector employs more than 214,000 people and contributes $33 billion annually to the state’s gross domestic product, according to a 2022 ECONorthwest study funded by OBI. You don’t get numbers like this without manufacturing a lot of things, in terms of both volume and variety.

Nominations will be accepted until Aug. 15. In September, a panel of judges will publish a Coolest Thing Made in Oregon bracket featuring 16 of the nominated products. From there, we’ll need your help to narrow the field in a series of votes until one product earns the title of “Coolest Thing Made in Oregon.”