Small businesses suffer in summer crime wave

By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,
Portland’s crime wave continues, while City Hall helplessly stands by.
- Early Sunday morning, Red Castle Games suffered its third break-in in two months, with this one racking up $15,000 to $25,000 (or more) in stolen goods and $10,000 in window repairs. The owners called 911, but it took police four hours to arrive.
- A few feet away, at Portland Mercado, someone broke into Kaah Market’s storage area.
- Early Friday somebody threw a piece of granite through the window of the tea house at Lan Su Chinese Garden.
Disclaimer: Articles featured on Oregon Report are the creation, responsibility and opinion of the authoring individual or organization which is featured at the top of every article.