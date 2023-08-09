Nominate Oregon manufacturer of the year



By Oregon Business & Industry,

OBI’s Manufacturing Council of Oregon will present its inaugural Manufacturer of the Year Awards on Oct. 6, which also will mark Manufacturing Day. OBI will present three separate Manufacturer of the Year Awards celebrating excellence in manufacturing.

Process and Guidelines

OBI will accept nominations for the Manufacturer of the Year Awards until Aug. 31, and nominations may be submitted by the company itself or a third party.

Click here to nominate

Nominees do not need to be OBI members, but they do need to be based in Oregon or have significant operations in the state. If in doubt, please assume a business is eligible or email [email protected] for clarification.

Honorees will be chosen by a panel that includes representatives from industry, education, community organizations, government and the media.

Manufacturer of the Year Awards will be presented at OBI’s Oct. 6 Manufacturing Day event.

Nominations may be submitted via email or using our online form. Click the corresponding button above.

Celebrating Manufacturers in 2023

OBI will celebrate the contributions of Oregon’s manufacturing sector throughout 2023. In addition to the inaugural Manufacturer of the Year Awards, OBI has launched the annual Coolest Thing Made in Oregon competition, which allows Oregonians to vote on the coolest product made in the state. And this fall, OBI will present the second annual Manufacturing and Innovation Roadshow. Learn more by following the links below.